Dian Gregory

January 12, 1934 — February 27, 2017

Dian Douglas Gregory died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, from the effects of a cerebral hemorrhage. She spent her final hours surrounded by loving family members and friends. Born Jan. 12, 1934, in Long Beach, California, to Helen Miles, St. George native, and Roscoe Douglas, of Payson, Utah.

Dian was blessed with natural grace and beauty, and her vibrant personality lit up every room she entered. Her grandchildren referred to her as “Funny” and every child was convinced of being grandma’s favorite.

Raised in a family that prized and collected antiques, Dian’s home was a showplace for historic paintings, flow blue china, early American furniture and exotic Oriental rugs. She had a penchant for decorating, but we never got too accustomed to the look — on the next visit, everything would be in a different place.

This stylish and sometimes silly woman has left us with a wealth of laughs and anecdotes to remember her by — her legacy lives on.

Dian is survived by her husband, Jack; sons, Douglas (Cheryl), Robert (Diana), John (Maria), and daughter Jacqueline (Todd) Wheeler; brother, Robert Douglas; sister, Janifer (Tom) Callahan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a vast extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Bill.

The family would like to thank the attentive staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center, and the gentle support of Spilsbury Mortuary.

Funeral services



Funeral services will be held Friday, March 3, at 2 p.m. in the St. George Main Street Chapel, 166 S. Main, St. George, UT.

There will be a viewing Thursday, March 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, and prior to services Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Chapel.

Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

We love you Dian!

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.