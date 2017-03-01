Danelle Dinning

November 15, 1960 — February 27, 2017

Danelle Leigh Dinning, 56, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, Mom, and mimi returned to her Heavenly Father surrounded by her loving family Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in St. George, Utah. She was born Nov. 15, 1960, in Los Angeles, California, to Warren and Suzanne Miller Dinning.

Danelle graduated with a Master’s Degree in Education and she first taught in Duarte, California, influencing so many youths to better their lives, including her son, Chris. She moved to St. George, where she continued her passion for teaching. The influence she had upon her students was evident, as throughout the years they would stop and visit her. She showed unconditional love and support for her family, especially children. Danelle always had a smile on her face no matter what she was going through and supported her son and all her family in their extra-curricular activities. She also had many friends with whom she was able to share unconditional love and support.

She is survived by her brother, Chris; her sister, Julie Stoney and family; father, Warren Dinning; and her son, Chris Brinagh and family; along with a great number of extended family, who all lover her dearly. She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, and brother, and other relatives who now greet her with open arms.

We will always carry your memories in our hearts.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 3, at 2 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

