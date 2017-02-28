St. George Chamber Inspiration luncheon to feature painter without arms

Artist Johannes Michalski is featured Wednesday at the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Inspiration Luncheon, St. George, Utah | Composite photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Inspiration Luncheon Wednesday will feature Johannes Michalski, who lost both his arms to amputation as a young boy and then went on to become a world-famous artist.

Michalski was 10 years old when he climbed a utility pole with friends and sustained such severe burn injuries that both his arms had to be amputated. Soon afterwards he learned to write and paint holding a pen between his teeth. He perfected his skills and studied at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Brussels.

In 1960, he became a full member of the Association of Mouth and Foot Painting Artists. This international, for-profit association is wholly owned and controlled by disabled artists to help them meet their financial needs.

From the beginning its members have had full control of their artwork, according to the official AMFPA website. Members have been able to enjoy a secure livelihood despite severe disabilities and many have achieved international recognition through work produced with brushes held by their teeth or clenched between their toes.

Michalski paints in a realistic, very expressive style, with great emphasis on the brush-work. Among his favorite motifs are landscapes, the sea and flowers. His works have won him numerous awards and distinctions and have repeatedly been mentioned in press reports and on television. His paintings have been exhibited in Brussels and in many other cities around the globe.

Event details

What : Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring artist Johannes Michalski.

: Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring artist Johannes Michalski. When : Wednesday, March 1. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins 12 p.m.

: Wednesday, March 1. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins 12 p.m. Where : Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George, Utah

: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George, Utah Admission: $15 per person. Advanced registration is highly recommended. Those interested may register online at the St. George Chamber of Commerce event webpage.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews