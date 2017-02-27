Region 9 Hoops Show: Music vid, all-region teams and more

Today’s Region 9 Hoops Show is the last one of the 2016-2017 season, but it’s definitely worth a watch as we check out the state tournament with Andy Griffin bringing you all the numbers, plus we have a rockin’ video slide show from Logan’s ultra-competitive games.

Also on today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, we are the first to present the All-Region teams from the 2016-2017 season and we name our MVP for the year.

Click play above to watch today’s Region 9 Hoops Show and the 3A state wrap-up and find out who the academic all-state players are as well as the first, second and honorable mention players for Region 9.

3A Boys Basketball Tournament

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

Desert Hills 62, Stansbury 55

Ridgeline 67, Carbon 39

Dixie 48, Canyon View 43

Juan Diego 86, Richfield 59

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Ridgeline 64, Desert Hills 60

Juan Diego 66, Dixie 59

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ridgeline 89, Juan Diego 63

THIRD PLACE

Dixie 52, Desert Hills 51

FIFTH PLACE

Canyon View 54, Stansbury 44

