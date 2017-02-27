Region 9 Hoops Show: Music vid, all-region teams and more

Written by Andy Griffin
February 27, 2017

Today’s Region 9 Hoops Show is the last one of the 2016-2017 season, but it’s definitely worth a watch as we check out the state tournament with Andy Griffin bringing you all the numbers, plus we have a rockin’ video slide show from Logan’s ultra-competitive games.

Also on today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, we are the first to present the All-Region teams from the 2016-2017 season and we name our MVP for the year.

Click play above to watch today’s Region 9 Hoops Show and the 3A state wrap-up and find out who the academic all-state players are as well as the first, second and honorable mention players for Region 9.

3A Boys Basketball Tournament

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS
Desert Hills 62, Stansbury 55
Ridgeline 67, Carbon 39
Dixie 48, Canyon View 43
Juan Diego 86, Richfield 59

SEMIFINAL RESULTS
Ridgeline 64, Desert Hills 60
Juan Diego 66, Dixie 59

CHAMPIONSHIP
Ridgeline 89, Juan Diego 63

THIRD PLACE
Dixie 52, Desert Hills 51

FIFTH PLACE
Canyon View 54, Stansbury 44

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Andy Griffin Andy Griffin has been in sports media since 1989 and has covered BYU, Utah State and the Utah Jazz as well as all sports in southern Utah. A journalism graduate of USU, Andy has carried on a dual career as both a sports writer and a sports broadcaster and has been heard around the country. He has also been published in USA Today, Sport magazine, The Sporting News, Fairways magazine, the Los Angeles Times and locally in the Deseret News, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Spectrum. Andy was “The Voice of Region 9 sports,” for many years. He also hosted a daily sports talk show for three years called AG in the a.m. Andy has been married to his college sweetheart Shelly for 26 years and has five children ages 11 to 23.

Posted in Canyon View, Desert Hills, Dixie High, Opinion / Shows, Region 9 sports show, Sports, Top Sports StoriesTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply