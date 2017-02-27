Roland Austin

October 8, 1926 — February 24, 2017

Roland Noal Austin, 90, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in St, George, Utah. He was born Oct. 8, 1926, in Corning, California, to Harold and Vernie Loutzenhiser Austin.

Roland was a World War II veteran in the United States Navy. After the war, he worked as a lumberjack in Oregon. He later went to A & E School and after graduation worked in the aircraft industry. He worked on the Surveyor Program sending the first satellite to the moon.

He retired from Hughes Aircraft. He built race cars (Sprint cars) as a hobby and also loved fishing off his Bass boat. Playing poker was another life-long love of his. We are sure there is a seat waiting for him at the big Poker table in the sky.

Roland and his wife of 55 years, Erna, moved to St. George, Utah. He loved it here. He was a good and honest man.

Roland is survived by his wife and her children: Hans C. McBride of Hermosa Beach, California, and Tricia (Abel) Ramirez of Tucson, Arizona; three grandchildren: Christopher, Lucas, and DeAnna, also of Tucson, Arizona.

Funeral services

As per his wishes, there will be no services. His body was donated to the University of Utah Medical School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The family would like to give thanks to the wonderful people at the Veterans Nursing Home in Ivins, Utah, and Alliance Hospice for the loving care he received during his last month on the earth.

