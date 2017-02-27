Body found in Washington City parking lot

Authorities are investigating a possible suicide after a man was found deceased in a shopping center parking lot located at 1006 West Red Cliffs Dr., Washington City, Utah, Feb. 27, 2017 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man was discovered dead Monday morning in the parking lot of a Washington City shopping center with a possible gunshot wound to his head, according to witnesses.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., police responded to 1006 W. Red Cliffs Drive near Don Pedro’s restaurant and Sherwin-Williams paint store on a report of a body found, Washington City Public Information Officer Ed Kantor said.

The death is being investigated as a suicide, Kantor said, although he would not specify the reasons police believe the death may be a suicide nor provide any additional details about the incident.

A witness at the scene, who asked not to be identified, told St. George News that a worker in the paint store discovered the deceased man outside of a white GMC truck Monday morning and called police.

The witness said there was a gun near the man’s body and a significant amount of blood.

Kantor would not confirm if the man had a gunshot wound or if any weapons were found near the body. He also would not comment on whether there is any suspicion of foul play.

The Washington City Police Department restricts its officers on scene of any incident from providing public information to the press.

Ed. note: As a general practice, St. George News does not cover deaths that appear to be a suicide unless the action has a wider impact on the community – as in cases like this that unfold in a public manner. It is not anticipated that additional information about the incident will be pursued or released by St. George News in the event the death is ruled a suicide.

