Bands return to main stage for Georgefest’s ‘St. Paddy’s Spring Fling’

Dick Earl entertains on the harmonica in this photo from a previous Georgefest event, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Nicole Winona courtesy of Emceesquare Media Inc., St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Historic Downtown St. George will be sportin’ the green Friday when “Georgefest” celebrates a “St. Paddy’s Spring Fling,” a nod in equal parts to St. Patrick’s Day and the imminent arrival of spring. The monthly nightlife event will mark the start of St. George’s most idyllic months for outdoor entertainment.

Salt Lake City’s electrifying Andrew Goldring band is sure to deliver when they take the main stage at 8 p.m. A fixture on the Utah music scene for many years, Andrew Goldring has been part of such notable acts as Golden Sun, Sleeping Giant and All Get Out.

Opening for Andrew and his band is Southern Utah’s own rising indie rock sensation, Telestial.

Ryan Groskreutz, Georgefest talent booking agent, believes Georgefest’s commitment to featuring indie rock artists is a critical element of the event’s appeal.

“We’re always working to bring the best up-and-coming bands and artists to Georgefest,” Groskreutz said. “This has been a big part of what makes the event interesting and worth coming out for.”

In the new Jazz Garden venue at Green Gate Village, two of Southern Utah’s most revered bands will churn out high-energy, danceable tunes for adults 21 and over. Perennial favorites Soul What?! will be joined by journeyman blues-harpist Dick Earl and his Electric Witness band for an evening of funky, blues-infused covers and original music.

Comprised of powerhouse vocalist Alice Ericksen, guitarists Michael Moulton and Elaine Stoddard, and drummer Chris Flaig, Soul What?! has been performing together since first meeting at a local blues jam in 2012. All four members of the group are accomplished musicians who bring decades of experience to the project, drawing appreciative crowds throughout Southern Utah.

Dick Earl’s raw, growling vocals and goosebump-raising assault on the harmonica have been devoured by audiences from New York to Las Vegas. He has opened for such artists as Billy Currington, Firehouse, Janet Robin and Creedence Clearwater Revisited, and is frequently tapped by performers to add his musical magic to their studio projects. When not touring as a solo act or with Electric Witness, he makes regular appearances at schools across the country to share his passion for music.

“Both of these acts are top-shelf talent, with the ability to individually command the stage while fully engaging the audience with irresistible, foot-stomping music,” said Jazz Garden Manager George Scott. “Together they will be electrifying, intermixing and combining numbers with solos, duos, trios and full multi-band performances, creating a not-to-be-missed concert experience. This will be one of the most spectacular concerts ever presented at the Jazz Garden.”

Along with outstanding entertainment, the Jazz Garden will offer its usual assortment of artisan tapas prepared by Sego Restaurant in Kanab, as well as craft brews from Wasatch Brewery and Squatters, and premium wines from Cedar City’s Iron Gate Winery. The Jazz Garden is located in Green Gate Village on Tabernacle Street, next door to One Hot Grill.

Families enjoying Georgefest will want to take in the new exhibit at Arts to Zion Showcase/Gallery 35 this month. Gallery 35 will present “Paleontologists at Work! Washington County, UT.”

The installation will explore ways that paleontologists have worked in the county over the past 150 years and will examine Dixie’s extraordinary geography that makes rare and unique ancient track sites and fossils accessible to study.

The exhibit runs March 2-April 1, with a special reception to be held during Georgefest. Arts to Zion/Gallery 35 is located at 35 N. Main Street in Historic Downtown St. George.

Event details

What: Georgefest “St. Paddy’s Spring Fling.”

When: Friday, March 3, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Historic Main Street, Downtown St. George | Jazz Garden at Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free; vendors vary | Jazz Garden, $5 cover charge.

Additional information: For more information, or to become a vendor, visit georgestreetfest.com , or email info@georgestreetfest.com . Georgefest organizers are now accepting applications for street market vendors, buskers and food vendors.

