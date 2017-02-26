Self-publishing seminar invites writers of all genres

stock image

KANAB – Do you have a completed novel sitting in a drawer at home? Or do you have a story you’re itching to tell but you’re daunted by the thought of finding a publisher? Kanab’s self-publishing seminar next weekend is geared to help writers learn how doable self-publishing is.

The annual self-publishing seminar will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Kanab Library, 374 N. Main in Kanab. The cost is $40 for those who register online or $50 at the door; lunch is included.

“This year’s seminar has an outstanding lineup of presenters that will appeal to newbies and those who have already ‘gone indie,’” a statement issued by Kane County Office of Tourism said.

In addition to classes on the basics of self-publishing, the seminar committee has added a class on publishing your family history, taught by Heaton family historian Carolyn Grygla.

Janette Rallison, a traditionally published author who is migrating toward indie (made without the support of a traditional publisher), will talk about the pros and cons of traditional versus self-publishing, while Annette Lyon, a hybrid author who does both traditional and indie, will give an overview of the process of getting a manuscript ready for publication.

Award-winning indie author Donna Weaver will talk about the process of finding the right book cover, and Lindzee Armstrong will teach how to market books.

Many writers choose to go indie because of the control it gives them, but that means they’re responsible for all the things formerly done by traditional publishers, according to the event announcement. For that reason, the seminar will end with a panel composed of all the presenters and seminar chairman Liz Adair on “How Can I Avoid Overload?”

After a general question and answer period, this year’s seminar will be adjourned.

Event details

What: Kanab’s third annual self-publishing seminar.

When: Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Kanab Library in a meeting room on the left as you pass through the outer library door; 374 N. Main, Kanab.

Cost: $40 with online registration or $50 at the door; price includes lunch.

Online information and registration: Kanab writers conference.

