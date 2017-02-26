Ready for its closeup; the making of an Oscar statuette

Written by Ric Wayman
February 26, 2017

ST. GEORGE — One of the most iconic marks of Hollywood is the Academy Awards, known informally as the Oscars. The 88th annual awards ceremony of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be televised Sunday night from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The Associated Press brings us a look behind the scenes of what goes into the making of the Oscar statuette, the people behind the legendary figure, what happens if a statue breaks or loses its plating, the subtle redesign and perhaps the most curious question of all: How do they know what plaques to attach before the winners are announced?

See it all in the video up top.

The evolution of the iconic Oscar statuette is revealed in this Smithsonian display of Katherine Hepburn’s four Best Actress Oscars. L-R, Morning Glory, 1933; Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, 1967; The Lion in Winter, 1968; On Golden Pond, 1981. Washington, D.C. Jan. 6, 2016 | Photo in public domain, St. George News

Video accompanying this report was contributed by The Associated Press.

Ed. note: Both the Academy Awards and the Award of Merit statuette, commonly known as the “Oscar,” are registered trademark and service mark and copyrighted property of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

