Dixie Forum to discuss Southern Utah’s involvement with cancer research at Stanford

ST. GEORGE — Dr. Lincoln Nadauld, executive director of Intermountain Precision Genomics, and three Dixie State University students will present about their contributions to cutting-edge cancer genomics research taking place at Stanford University. in the next installment of DSU’s weekly lecture series, Dixie Forum.

Nadauld and students Annie Bowles, Jesus Soto and Darren Stapleton will share about current and developing therapies for cancer treatments Tuesday from noon to 12:50 p.m. The lecture will take place in the Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

The Dixie Forum presentation will dive into the details of DSU and Intermountain Healthcare/Dixie Regional Medical Center’s partnership to send Dixie State students to the Stanford University Undergraduate Summer Research Program each year.

Now in its fourth year, the opportunity allows Dixie State students to work directly with world-class scientists in biomedical research and help pursue breakthrough discoveries that advance scientists’ understanding of the human body.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George community and DSU students, faculty and staff to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation.

Dixie Forum will continue March 7 at noon with a presentation from Alexander Stimpson, senior research scientist at Duke University, on drones and other autonomous systems in the Dunford Auditorium.

For more information about Dixie State University’s Dixie Forum series, visit the forum’s webpage or contact forum coordinator John Burns at 435-879-4712 or burns@dixie.edu.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum: Southern Utah’s involvement with cancer research at Stanford

When: Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 12:50 p.m.

Where: Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.

Cost: Free to the public.

