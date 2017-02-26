Attorney to speak on U.S. Supreme Court, public welcome

composite image

ST. GEORGE — St. George attorney Larry Meyers will be speaking on the U.S. Supreme Court at the Dixie Republican Forum Tuesday at 7 p.m. The forum will be held at the Washington County Commission Chambers, 197 E. Tabernacle, in St. George.

Meyers, a Republican national delegate and chairman of the forum, will discuss the justices on the court and their landmark decisions in recent years.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

The Dixie Republican Forum is a local group of conservative Republicans that meet monthly for educational purposes.

For more information, email the forum at dixierepublicanforum@yahoo.com.

Event details

Who: Speaker attorney Larry Meyers

What: The Dixie Republican Forum

When: Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.

Where: Washington County Commission Chambers, 197 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

