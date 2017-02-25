Blazer softball team continues to roll with mercy-rule win

Dixie State University vs. Adelphi University, Softball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 24, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – No. 20 Dixie State opened its three-game series with No. 9 Adelphi on Friday with a 10-0 win over the Panthers in five innings at Karl Brooks Field.

Dixie State won the shortened game in four-and-a-half innings due to the mercy rule. Getting the shutout was Brooklyn Beardshear. Beardshear moved to 6-1 and pitched a complete game for the sixth time this season, allowing five hits and striking out four batters.

“Beardshear did a great job on keeping the pitches low and keeping the ball in play,” said Dixie State head coach Randy Simkins. “With the wind blowing out, we wanted to make them keep the ball in play.”

Despite loading the bases in the first inning Dixie State could not put runs on the board. The Trailblazers got on the board in the bottom of the next inning when Canyon View alumnus Kenzie Sawyer doubled to left center, scoring Bailey Gaffin from first. Sawyer later scored on an RBI bunt single by Janessa Bassett. Shelby Yung put the third run up by reaching on a fielder’s choice and scoring Dani Bartholf from third.

The Blazers scored two more runs in the third inning. Designated player Arista Honey scored Mallory Paulson on an RBI triple. Later Riley Tyteca stole home on a double steal to push the DSU lead to 5-0.

The Trailblazers doubled their score in the fourth. Bassett scored on an overthrow into the Adelphi dugout. The visitors then walked in a run to put the score at 7-0 with the bases loaded. Gaffin drove in two more runs on a hard-hit single. Tyteca then scored on a fielding error before Adelphi got out of the inning. With four complete, the score was 10-0.

Beardshear then retired the last three batters in the top of the fifth to secure the win.

Gaffin and Paulson both went 2 for 2 at the plate. Bassett and Yung each went 1 for 2 with a walk and a RBI, while Sawyer went 1 for 3 with an RBI double.

“We are playing very well entering conference season,” said Dixie State left fielder Shelby Yung. “We have played a lot of games now and the new girls have assimilated well and we are all playing well. I don’t envy Coach Simkins right now. He has to decide playing time between players that are all playing well right now.”

Despite sweeping No. 2-nationally ranked West Texas last week, the Blazers only moved up three spots to No. 20.

“The poll is made up of two coaches from each of the eight regions nationally,” said Simkins. “It is rare that they get to see teams from other regions, let alone all of the teams in their own region. We don’t put much stock into the polls. We are trying to play good schools in the non-conference part of our schedule to get the experience and keep our SOS (strength of schedule) high.”

The Blazers are 4-1 against ranked teams this year and 13-2 overall. Dixie State and Adelphi will wrap up the three-game series with a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday at Karl Brooks Field.

