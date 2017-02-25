Dylan File dominates as DSU baseball wins 4th straight

Dixie State University vs. Montana State University, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 24, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Desert Hills alum Dylan File struck out a career-high 11 as he fired a three-hit complete game masterpiece in No. 15 Dixie State’s shutout of Montana State Billings, 6-0, Friday night at Bruce Hurst Field.

“Dylan (File) had a rough start to the season,” said Dixie State head coach Chris Pfatenhauer. “But he settled down his last outing and today he pitched like he is capable.”

File (2-0) faced four batters over the minimum and only needed 98 pitches en route his fourth-career complete-game outing. After surrendering a lead-off single to open the game, File set down the next 12 Yellowjackets he faced. Only one MSUB baserunner advanced past first base on the night.

The junior righthander got all the offense he would need in the bottom of the first when Trey Kamachi tripled home Tyler Mildenberg for the game’s first run. Kamachi then scampered home one batter later on a Logan Porter groundout. Porter picked up two more RBIs in the fourth when he drilled a two-run home run to left field, his third homer of the season, to extend the DSU lead to 4-0.

“Trey (Kamachi) is having a great year for us,” said Pfatenhauer. “He was PacWest freshman of the year in 2014. He struggled his sophomore year and last year hit .360 for us. This year he has elevated his game even further. His speed allows him to get hits various ways.”

Dixie State tacked on two more runs with a two-out rally in the sixth as Miles Bice, who walked to lead off the frame, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and stole home. Jake Davison then singled and came around to score on a Bryce Feist RBI-double to the left-field corner.

File cruised home from there as he set down nine of the final 10 MSUB hitters he faced, including five on strikes, to close out DSU’s fourth-straight victory overall. File became the first Dixie State pitcher to record at least 10 strikeouts in a game since former DSU starter Chance Abrath fanned 10 Yellowjackets just over two years to the day on February 20, 2015, in a 3-2 DSU home win over MSUB.

Offensively, Kamachi collected two of DSU’s six hits on the night, while Porter finished with a season-high tying three RBI.

The Blazers move to 9-3 with the win. MSU-Billings drops to 2-6. Dixie State continues its three-game series vs. Montana State Billings with game two Saturday at noon at Bruce Hurst Field.

