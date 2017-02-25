Woman suffers serious injuries after crashing scooter

February 25, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A woman was hospitalized Friday evening after she crashed into a median on a motorized scooter.

A motorized scooter lies in the road after a woman in her 60s crashed it into a median, St. George, Utah, Feb. 24, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

Police responded to the scene of the crash on Brigham Road near its intersection with 840 East in St. George at approximately 7:24 p.m.

“For unknown reasons at this time, she veered off the road … she collided with the median, tumbled a few times, came to a rest,” St. George Police officer David McDaniel said.

The scooter driver, a woman in her 60s, was westbound on Brigham Road when she crashed.

“She originally wasn’t breathing at first, nonresponsive,” McDaniel said. “She started breathing on her own after about 30-40 seconds. No obvious bleeding but she does have several broken bones.”

Emergency medical personnel transported the woman to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a scooter crash, St. George, Utah, Feb. 24, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

No other vehicles were involved.

No impairment is suspected, McDaniel said, and no citation is expected to be issued.

The scooter was impounded for later release to the patient.

Traffic was slowed but unimpeded as officers directed cars around the scene of the crash.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

