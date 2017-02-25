Daughter allegedly stabs mom in car ride

Traffic is backed up on Red Hills Parkway as officers deal with a stabbing incident, St. George, Utah, Feb. 24, 2016 | Photo by and courtesy of Ralph Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was hospitalized after her daughter allegedly stabbed her while the two were in a car together Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., St George Police responded to an emergency call at 645 W. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.

“A 16-year-old female stabbed her mother in her right shoulder while they were driving,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The teen reportedly used a 3-inch pocket knife in the stabbing and cut her hand in the scuffle.

“They believe it was self-inflicted,” Trombley said of the daughter’s injury.

The mother had a puncture wound and was treated at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police took the daughter into custody, and she was also evaluated and treated at the hospital.

The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into the detention center.

“Potential charges under review are for aggravated assault,” Trombley said late Friday of the juvenile.

The road on which the incident occurred was inundated with police vehicles. Traffic was severely slowed while emergency personnel responded to the situation.

Medical personnel from St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

