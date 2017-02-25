Teen shot in head awakened from medical coma

Deserae Turner, date and location not known | Photo courtesy of Fight for Deserae Turner Facebook page, St. George News

CACHE COUNTY — A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly shot in the head by a pair of teen boys remains in critical condition, but Friday her family said Deserae Turner is no longer in a medically induced coma.

The Turner family released this statement Friday, thanking the community for their support and offering an update on Deserae’s condition.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to family, friends, community members, and all of those we may not have met. The kindness our family has been shown is beyond measure. We are in awe of the number of people who have reached out to us, thought of us, and included our family in their prayers. We are especially grateful for the medical staff who have gone above and beyond to care tirelessly for Deserae. While Deserae remains in critical conditions she is no longer in a medically induced coma. Our daughter is a fighter with a strong will to live. We are grateful for everyday and know that there is a very long road ahead for her and our family.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by MARK GREEN, Fox13Now.com

Copyright © 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station.