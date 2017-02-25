East Elementary leads state in Spanish proficiency

Stock image, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Dual language immersion students all over the state each year take a state-mandated test for proficiency. East Elementary’s Spanish dual immersion program is now leading the state, with the highest score possible in the dual language immersion Spanish proficiency test.

The results of this test showed that East Elementary’s fourth-grade students passed the test with 94 percent proficiency, and the fifth-grade students scored at 100 percent proficiency. These are among the highest proficiency scores of elementary Dual Immersion Spanish program in Utah.

“We are proud of the dual language immersion program at our school and how well the teachers and students are doing,” East Elementary principal Mike Moyle said. “The Spanish dual language immersion program is in its fifth year at the school and parent interest is higher now than it has ever been. The teachers receive state level training every year and do a fantastic job in fostering learning in their students.”

East Elementary serves 244 students in dual immersion.Those that are interested in learning more about enrolling their child in a Spanish dual immersion program are welcome to call Moyle at 435-586-2840.

The Iron County School District’s plan includes extending Spanish dual immersion up through middle school to high school. The district also plans to integrate Chinese dual immersion to Fiddler’s Canyon Elementary next school year.

