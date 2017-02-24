New group crusades for ‘Women’s March’ concerns in Utah; town hall meeting

The Women's March on Washington Cedar City group meets for the first time Feb. 11, 2017, to organize their official group, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 11, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Tina Dickinson, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – A Cedar City group plans to carry the message from last month’s “Women’s March on Washington,” held in the District of Columbia, to their own state and to national lawmakers in hopes of bringing about positive change starting in their own hometown.

The Women’s March on Washington Cedar City group announced Wednesday they will be sponsoring a public town hall meeting Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at the Cedar City Public Library, 303 N. 100 East. The meeting will be held in the indoor patio area on the south side of the main room.

The group has invited congressional leaders Sen. Orrin Hatch, Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart. While organizers said they don’t expect them to attend, they are hopeful the lawmakers will send representatives from their respective offices.

Still – with or without them – the group plans to meet.

“Many of the congressional leaders aren’t coming home this recess so we will be holding the town hall meeting regardless of whether they’re there but we are hoping at least one shows up and if not that they send a representative,” Arlene Braithwaite said, a local artist and one of the organizers of WMW Cedar City. “We really want to have a positive meeting.”

There are similar town hall meetings being held throughout the country during this legislative recess. Many of these are being reported by the national media as being filled with constituents shouting down their lawmakers, demanding something be done about the Trump administration’s agenda and challenging the policies of the largely Republican Congress and the new president.

In contrast, WMW Cedar City wants to have a peaceful meeting where there is open and positive dialogue.

“The outcome of our town hall is intended to be different,” Dr. Briget Eastep, one of the group’s organizers, said, “and that the group does not want a raucous event.”

Hence, part of why they decided to hold it in the library.

“We decided to hold it in the library thinking that maybe that will help civil discourse and bring a peaceful environment,” Braithwaite said. “At least that’s what we’re hoping for. We want people to feel that they can express themselves and they can talk without voices raised and a fight breaking out.”

The slated agenda includes an opportunity for the public to create videotapes and write letters documenting their concerns.

Constituents can bring their own issues or the group plans to have a list of issues they are concerned about including the environment, Utah’s national monuments, public lands, education, science and state bills and resolutions now going through Utah’s Legislature.

Representatives of the group plan to take the written letters and tape them together to deliver them in person to state legislators on the Hill. Copies of the letters and videos will be sent to congressional representatives.

“People want their voices heard. We are giving them that opportunity,” Braithwaite said. “At a near future date, we plan to take the information and present it at the Capitol by rolling the taped letters down the steps.”

The Women’s March on Washington Cedar City group currently has about 200 members. It was organized after last month’s march in D.C. and around the globe and has given many people in the community an opportunity to network with others who have similar political leanings, Braithwaite said.

The group advocates inclusion for all, diversity, the arts, science, public education, the environment, democracy, women’s rights and human rights.

Those interested in joining the group or seeking information on the town hall may email Emily Dean at: Emily.m.dean@gmail.com.

Event details

What: Women’s March on Washington Cedar City group town hall meeting.

When: Feb. 28, 2017, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Cedar City Public Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City; the meeting will be held in the indoor patio area on the south side of the main room.

Cost: Free.

Email: tsullivan@stgnews.com

Twitter: @tracie_sullivan

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.