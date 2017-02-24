Picture this: ‘Critters in the Canyon Photo Contest’

Snow Canyon State Park overlook, Ivins, Utah, Sept. 20, 2014 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Whether it stalks, soars, crawls or slithers through Snow Canyon, Friends of Snow Canyon wants its picture and is asking its visitors to help by entering its “Critters in the Canyon Photo Contest.”

The contest begins March 1 and runs through May 1. Everyone is invited to submit photographs taken between those dates. Black and white and color photos showing any of the creatures in Snow Canyon will be accepted. Contestants may enter as many photos as they like, but entries must be separately submitted.

Submit each photo by email to friendsofsnowcanyon@gmail.com with the word “critters” in the subject line. Identify the critter and include a contact phone number.

The 10 most engaging photographs will be chosen by the Friends of Snow Canyon board of directors and displayed on the Friends of Snow Canyon website. Prizes will be given for the top three photographs: First prize is a Snow Canyon State Park Discovery pass, second prize is a Snow Canyon ball cap and third prize is a Snow Canyon patch and pin.

Submitted photos will help raise awareness of the biodiversity in the park and help to further Friends of Snow Canyon State Park’s mission to protect and preserve the habitat. Those submitting photos will retain the rights to those photographs, but Friends of Snow Canyon reserves the right to use the submissions on its website, in social media, email campaigns, brochures, its annual report and promotional materials. Friends of Snow Canyon will archive a digital copy of submitted photos. All photos will bear photo credits unless the photographer prefers otherwise.

Event details

What: Friends of Snow Canyon State Park “Critters in the Canyon Photo Contest.”

When: March 1 through May 1.

Where: Anywhere in Snow Canyon State Park. Pictures must be of animals native to the park taken March 1-May 1.

Submissions must be received by May 1 at friendsofsnowcanyon@gmail.com.

Learn more: Friends of Snow Canyon website.

