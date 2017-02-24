Legislature passes amended bill protecting personal information of officers, family members

Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On Wednesday, members of the House of Representatives discussed and voted on a substitute version of “Protection of Law Enforcement Officers’ Personal Information,” designated as SB 31 in the 2017 Utah Legislature.

The bill was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, and carried in the House by Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield. The bill passed the Senate in its original form on Jan. 23.

The original version of Ipson’s bill would have enacted the following:

Providing criminal penalties for online posting of an officer’s address and phone numbers, as well as those of the officer’s spouse or children.

Prohibiting the solicitation or sale of the personal information, as well as providing for civil damages and the cost of attorney fees.

The substitute version of the bill expanded the language previously specifying the protection of the information of “an officer’s spouse and children” to read “an officer’s immediate family,” which was defined as “spouse, child or spouse of a child, sibling or spouse of a sibling, or parent.”

In a previous interview with St. George News, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said she supported the legislation.

“We’ve had several officers at all agencies who have been approached and said, ‘Hey, you’re the guy that arrested my friend so-and-so,’” Trombley said. “Then, of course, with that comes the comments ‘Watch your back’ and ‘Watch your family’s back.’”

Additional changes to the bill included adding correctional officers into this protection and specifying that it not only protected the information of law enforcement officers currently employed but also those who have retired or been killed in the line of duty.

It also specified that a county recorder who has not received specific instruction to remove said personal information would not be in violation if he/she made that information available for public inspection in cases such as voter registration. And a section was included to specify that the law will not affect constitutionally protected rights.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 70-2, with 3 representatives absent. All Southern Utah representatives voted in favor of the bill.

Ipson’s bill then returned to the Senate on the Thursday, where the amended version was approved by a vote of 24-0. The bill was signed by the Speaker of the House and sent back to the Senate to be signed by the President, at which point it will be enrolled and sent to Gov. Herbert for final approval.

