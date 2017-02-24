Landslide damages road in Bryce Canyon National Park

Spring-related erosion and casused a landslide in Bryce Canyon National Park, taking out a portion of Highway 14 near Mossy Cave, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, Feb 24, 2014 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK – A spring-related landslide has wiped out a portion of Highway 12 through Bryce Canyon National near Mossy Cave.

Park officials reported the landslide over social media late Friday evening and advise that the area has been impacted by spring-time erosion, resulting in a slide that has left one lane of the roadway open.

One-way travel is controlled by traffic lights and traffic delays are to be expected. Road crews are assessing what is still a very active situation, park officials said.

No injuries were reported in connection with the slide.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.