Legend Solar founders honored among Utah’s top ‘Forty Under 40’

Foreground L-R: Shane Perkins, Shaun Alldredge. Background: Legend Solar headquarters in Washington, Utah, May 27, 2016 | Profile photos submitted; background file photo by Brett Barrett, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Shaun Alldredge and Shane Perkins, co-founders and co-owners of Legend Solar, Utah’s premier and fastest growing solar company, have been named in Utah Business’ Forty Under 40.

A program designed to recognize business professionals under the age of 40 who have quickly climbed the corporate ladder, the Forty Under 40 honors those standouts in their field who have demonstrated leadership qualities, created impactful disruptive technology, or entrepreneurs who have successfully created a market or industry for a new product.

Perkins and Alldredge have built one of the state’s leading, and fastest growing, solar power companies. In 2015 alone, the company achieved 400 percent growth, a remarkable milestone that brought a revenue increase from $3.7 million to $18.3 million year over year. 2016, too, was a year filled with multiple milestones and awards that included being named to the prestigious Inc. magazine Inc. 500 (ranked No. 29 overall and No. 1 in Utah), marking a 3-year sales growth of 7,102 percent.

Legend Solar also announced sponsorships with Dixie State University, Brigham Young University and the Portland Trail Blazers in 2016.

“We are proud and honored to be listed among some of Utah’s best, brightest and most accomplished young businessmen and women,” Perkins said. “It is great to be able to rub shoulders with such an elect group of Utahns.”

The Utah Business Forty Under 40 awards program was held Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City. For more information about the awards ceremony, visit utahbusiness.com.

About Legend Solar

Since 2012, Legend Solar has set the bar as Utah’s premier and fastest growing provider of solar power for businesses and homes. Recognized at No. 29 on the 2016 Inc. 5000 list, the company has been expanding throughout Utah, Nevada and Oregon with future expansion plans for Arizona, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

Legend Solar is an Elite Dealer for SunPower, one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable energy companies that manufactures the highest efficiency solar panels available today with the industry’s best 25-year combined product and power warranty. The company was named Residential National Rising Star by SunPower for its outstanding performance as a new SunPower dealer in 2015.

Legend Solar ensures that customers receive the best value for their installation by customizing the system to meet each family’s needs. The company helps customers take advantage of appropriate tax credits and provides them with aggressive financing options, so homeowners can afford to get into solar power today.

For more information, visit legendsolar.com.

