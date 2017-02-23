MISSING: 18-year-old Sebastian ‘Gage’ Armes

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police are asking for the public’s help Thursday in locating a missing and possibly endangered 18-year-old man.

Sebastian “Gage” Armes was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Target discount retail store in St. George, according to police.

He was last seen wearing gray “skater-style” shoes, camouflage pants and a black baseball cap.

Armes is described as having a scar on the top of his head with a bald spot, police said, noting that he may also have lip piercings.

“It is unknown where Gage would be heading,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding Armes’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Description of Armes

Age: 18

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Alert: Missing/ endangered person

Sex: Male

Ethnicity: White

Complexion: Fair

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

