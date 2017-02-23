Hunt deer antler sheds in Northern Arizona, ranger reminders

Stock image, St. George News

MOUNT TRUMBULL, Ariz. — Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument rangers are reminding the public to keep vehicles – including dirt bikes and UTVs/ATVs – on roads. Off-road vehicle travel is prohibited. This applies to all public lands within the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument.

Off-road driving degrades the quality of the recreational experience on public lands. Vehicles traveling off road will quickly destroy habitat that supports the mule deer and elk populations. Some areas take over 100 years to naturally recover from off-road driving. Tracks can also encourage other motorists to follow, further damaging this fragile environment.

Federal law prohibits shed hunting on the National Park Service portion of the monument. Antlers may only be collected on BLM lands as well as Arizona state lands in the monument in accordance with Arizona state laws.

The monument is approximately 77 percent BLM land, 20 percent National Park Service land and 3 percent state or private land.

Anyone who plans to travel to the monument or who wants to collect shed antlers is strongly encouraged to purchase the 2016 Arizona Strip map at the visitor center at 345 E. Riverside Drive in St. George, or at Pipe Spring National Monument.

This large, weather-resistant map shows roads and property boundaries. The map will give shed antler hunters peace of mind about whether they are on BLM, national park, state or private land.

All visitors to the Parashant should be prepared for breakdowns, flat tires or getting stuck in the mud. Vehicles should contain emergency equipment including a shovel, extra food, water and layers of clothing. Travelers are cautioned that cell phones do not work throughout the National Monument.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews