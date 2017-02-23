The Space Between Theatre Company hopes to inspire budding filmmakers at film discussion

A film maker looks through the camera in this promotional photo for The Space Between Theatre Company, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of The Space Between Theatre Company, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Space Between Theatre Company is planning a year dedicated to supporting, growing and helping local film makers and productions. To that end they are hosting an evening entitled “If I were Going to Make a Movie” Friday at 7 p.m. at the Roene B. DiFiore Center for the Arts.

The company plans to screen three short films made by local film makers. A question and answer session with the directors, writers and/or actors will follow the screenings.

The intention of the evening is to develop a two-way exchange between the audience and the film makers to stimulate ideas and begin to motivate more people to become involved in film making in every aspect.

The following short films will be screened:

“Stan the Man” with Dan Fowlks.

“Four Way Stop” with Jennifer Kohler.

“The Wild Misadventures of Jesse James and Billy the Kid” with Shaun Labrecque, Sheldon Demke and Adam Mast.

After the showing and discussion there will be light snacks and a chance for the film makers and the audience to get together and ferment ideas. Of the films being shown “Stan the Man” and “Four Way Stop” are both The Space Between Theatre Company scriptwriting winners that went on to festival successes.

Guests are encouraged to attend and experience the talent and storytelling that come from this community. The company invites the audience to be part of the discussion and learn about the process of other artists and become inspired to create more films.

Tickets will be sold at the door and will be $3.

About The Space Between Theatre Company

The Space Between is a nonprofit educational and artistic corporation. The company is the first undertaking, as an important means of meeting both artistic and educational goals. The company’s intention is to create dynamic programs that look beyond traditional theater. Past, present and future projects include plays, staged readings, workshops, chamber theater, film events, “Interface” events (partnering with other performing arts organizations) and a stage for the work of new playwrights, poets and film scriptwriters. The Space Between invites members of the community to join them. There is a role for all who would like to participate, in front of the footlights, behind the scenes or as a lively member of the audience.

Find The Space Between

The Space Between Theatre Company in residence at the DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St. in St. George. For more information visit the company online.

Event details

What: The Space Between Theatre Company presents “If I Were Going to Make a Movie.”

When: Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Where: DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.

Cost: $3.

