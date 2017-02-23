TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | Feb. 24-26
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Subtle Humor Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dixie Water Color Society Spring Show | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibition: Jack Seibold | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Soup for Your Bowl, Art for Your Soul | Admission: $20 | Location: Artisans Art Gallery, 94 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Friday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show and Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Friday, 7 p.m. | If I Were Going to Make a Movie | Admission: $3 | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Docutah Monthly Screening: “Good Ol’ Freda” | Admission: $10 | Location: Bumbleberry Theater, 897 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Black Student Union Step Show | Admission: $3 | Location: Southern Utah University Auditorium, 300 West University Blvd., Cedar City
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Peter and the Starcatcher” | Admission: $10 | Location: DSU Eccles Main Stage, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Murder for Two” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Producers” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Annie” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 2:30-8 p.m. PST | The Lights Festival | Admission: $55 | Location: 970 Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield, Arizona
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | “Vinyl” | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Chinese New Year Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | St. George Area Parade of Homes | Admission: $15 | Location: Homes throughout Washington County
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Riot 4 Choice | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Weslynn | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Throwback Night with DJ Grid | Admission: Free | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Dogtown Half Marathon, 5K, Kids Run | Admission: $15-$65 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 Washington Fields Road, Washington City
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Snowshoe Walk | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Meet at the Brian Head Town Hall, 56 N. Highway 143, Brian Head | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4425
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Triple Crown Slope Style | Admission: $10 | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.