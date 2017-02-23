TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | Feb. 24-26

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Black Student Union Step Show | Admission: $3 | Location: Southern Utah University Auditorium, 300 West University Blvd., Cedar City
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Peter and the Starcatcher” | Admission: $10 | Location: DSU Eccles Main Stage, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Murder for Two” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Producers” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Annie” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
  • Saturday, 2:30-8 p.m. PST | The Lights Festival | Admission: $55 | Location: 970 Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield, Arizona
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | “Vinyl” | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
  • Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Chinese New Year Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
  • Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | St. George Area Parade of Homes | Admission: $15 | Location: Homes throughout Washington County

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Riot 4 Choice | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Music

  • Friday, 6 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Weslynn | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

