TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | Feb. 24-26

Friday, 6 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Weslynn | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Friday, 9 p.m. | Throwback Night with DJ Grid | Admission: Free | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George

