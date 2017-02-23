Prosecutors drop some charges against John Swallow mid-trial

Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow listens to court proceedings during his public corruption trial, Feb. 22, 2017, in 3rd District Court, Salt Lake City, Utah | Photo courtesy of the Utah Court Pool, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Just before resting their case against him, prosecutors dismissed three charges against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow.

Deputy Salt Lake County Attorney Chou Chou Collins asked the judge to dismiss a bribery, evidence tampering and a money laundering charge. Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills granted the request. The jury was then summoned into the room to hear Collins announce the charges being dismissed.

The bribery and money laundering charges that were dropped focus on claims that Swallow was soliciting money to give to Nevada Sen. Harry Reid on behalf of Jeremy Johnson, a St. George businessman who was facing a Federal Trade Commission investigation at the time.

The money, prosecutors alleged, was meant to influence the then-Senate Minority Leader (who has denied any knowledge of it).

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now

