Everyone is a suspect in hilarious musical murder mystery with a twist

WASHINGTON — Brigham’s Playhouse, a Southern Utah leader in live theater, announces a new production, the hilarious “Murder for Two,” opening tonight at its intimate, indoor theater located in Washington City.

This adaptation with book and music by Joe Kinosian and book an lyrics by Kellen Blair was written for the stage and is sure to put the laughter in manslaughter.

“Murder for Two” is the tale of Officer Marcus Moscowicz, a small town policeman with dreams of making it to detective. One fateful night, shots rings out at the surprise birthday party of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney and the writer is killed. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills — with the help of his silent partner, Lou.

But whodunit? Did Dahlia Whitney, Arthur’s scene-stealing wife, give him a big finish? Is Barrette Lewis, the prima ballerina, the prime suspect? Did Dr. Griff, the overly friendly psychiatrist, make a frenemy? Marcus has only a short amount of time to find the killer and make his name before the real detective arrives … and the ice cream melts!

With just one actor who investigates the crime and the other who plays all the suspects and both who play the piano, this duet is sure to delight and is loaded with killer laughs.

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Tickets are available at brighamsplayhouse.com, or by visiting or calling their Playhouse box office at 435-251-8000. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 2-7 p.m., and Saturday noon to 7 p.m.

About Brigham’s Playhouse

Brigham’s Playhouse believes in the power of live theater and its ability to provide audiences and performing artists with life-changing experiences. They are located at CottonTown Village in Washington, Utah, (just across from Star Nursery on Telegraph Road, next to Red Barn). This is the third season for the Playhouse, which was founded in 2014 by the Young and Knapp families.

Event Details

What: “Murder for Two,” a hilarious musical “who-done-it.”

Where: Brigham’s Playhouse, CottonTown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Utah.

When: Thursday, Feb. 23, through April 8.

