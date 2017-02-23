Snow, ice lead to 2 deadly crashes on 2 Utah interstates

A green Ford Escort is sent under the trailer of a Fed Ex semitractor-trailer early Thursday morning after sliding on icy roads in Box Elder County, Utah, Feb. 23, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people died in separate crashes nearly 7 hours apart on two of Utah’s heavily traveled interstate highways, the Utah Highway Patrol said in statements released Thursday.

The first incident, reported Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., sent officers and emergency personnel to a crash on Interstate 80 near Park City involving a semitruck pulling double-tankers full of crude oil and a semitractor-trailer.

Officers arrived to find one semi fully engulfed in flames and the driver, 67-year-old Wendell Lewis from Maricopa, Ariz., dead inside the burned out cab of the truck, UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said in a statement.

Troopers investigating the crash determined that the semi double-tanker was heading west on I-80. The driver, who was traveling near mile post 139 in the right-hand lane, approached a second semi that was either slowing or stopped due to the snowy road conditions.

Several vehicles were going around the second semi by using the left-hand lane, which the semi double-tanker driver also tried to do. As he pulled into the left lane and before he could complete the pass, the second semi rolled back and its trailer tore a hole in the second tank of the double-tanker truck.

Crude oil began spilling from the breach and ignited a fire that would destroy both tanks and burn through the cab of the second semi. The driver of the second semi was found dead inside the cab.

I-80 was completely closed for more than 11 hours to allow firefighters and emergency personnel to extinguish the fire and clear debris. The interstate was reopened for traffic at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The second crash occurred on Interstate 15 near mile post 355 shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday in Box Elder County. Austin L. Taylor, 28 of Clarkston, Utah, died after losing control of his vehicle on the icy roadway.

Troopers in Box Elder County responded to the crash involving a 1995 green Ford Escort driven by Taylor and a FedEx semitractor-trailer pulling a single trailer, the UHP said in a statement.

An investigation showed that when Taylor lost control of his vehicle, it spun off the roadway onto the right shoulder where it hit the cable barrier before spinning back onto the road where it was T-boned by the southbound Fed Ex truck.

The impact with the semi sent the Escort into the concrete median. The momentum continued with the Escort spinning back toward the Fed Ex truck. Taylor was fatally injured when his vehicle slammed into and went under the Fed Ex truck.

Roadway deaths

Nationally, about 1 in 10 roadway deaths involve a large truck, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety report released in Nov. 2016.

The report also shows that a total of 3,852 people died in large truck crashes in 2015. Sixteen percent of these deaths were truck occupants, 69 percent were occupants of cars and other passenger vehicles.

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers recorded 745 fatal injuries, the most of any occupation, accounting for 26 percent of all fatal work injuries in 2015.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

