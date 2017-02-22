Weather service advises incoming snow for parts of Utah

Written by Ric Wayman
February 22, 2017
SOUTHERN UTAH – West-central and southwest Utah are expected to see moderate to heavy snow this evening with snow levels quickly reaching the valley floors this evening, snow then tapering off overnight.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued an urgent winter weather message to this effect for Sanpete and Sevier Valleys, west-central Utah, southwest Utah and the southern mountains, including the cities of Manti, Richfield, Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City, Milford, Loa, Panguitch, and Bryce Canyon. The advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday

Affected areas

West-central and southwest Utah, the southern mountains, along with the Sanpete and Sevier valleys.

Snow accumulation

Valley accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts along the Interstate 15 corridor . For the southern mountains, 3-6 inches are expected.

Timing

A band of moderate to heavy snow will cross the area from the northwest to southeast Wednesday evening, with snow tapering off overnight. The advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Impact

Winter driving conditions including snow covered roads and reduced visibility can be expected along all area roadways this evening, particularly along the I-15 corridor. Driving conditions may be hazardous. Use caution. Keep a winter storm survival kit in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A winter weather advisory for snow means that snow accumulations will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Use caution while driving.

For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, click here or dial 511.

