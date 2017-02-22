Region 9 Hoops Show: 3 days to find a champ at 3A state tourney

The best teams in the state are headed to Logan as the 3A state tournament is Thursday through Sunday at Utah State University’s Spectrum Arena.

Desert Hills and Dixie, the top two seeds from Region 9, will try and extend their seasons to Saturday’s championship and hopefully a rematch for the 3A title. But it won’t be easy as there are several other teams with a realistic chance at winning it as well.

On today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, we take a look at each team and how the matchups shape up in the quarterfinals. We’ll also project who will make it to the semifinals and, ultimately, the 3A Championship.

Click play above to watch today’s Region 9 Hoops Show and the 3A state preview.

3A Quarterfinal matchups (@ Utah State University)

Upper bracket

Desert Hills vs. Stansbury, 9:30 a.m.

Ridgeline vs. Carbon, 11:10 a.m.

Lower bracket

Dixie vs. Canyon View, 12:50 a.m.

Richfield vs. Juan Diego, 2:30 p.m.

