Project grants available for community arts programs

An exhibit at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 31, 2013 | Photo courtesy of David Luhr, licensed under CC-sa 3.0, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Want to help your organization or group snag a matching grant from the Utah Arts Project? Now’s the time to apply for grants that range from $500 to $2,000 for groups with an equivalent cash match.

Arts Project Grants enable organizations and groups, whose primary mission may or may not be arts-based, to provide unique arts programs and opportunities to their community.

Last year, over $65,000 in Arts Project funding was awarded to groups around the state by the Utah Arts & Museums. The first round of Arts Project Grants is now available for 2017; the application deadline for the grants is Friday, March 24.

Examples of projects that might be funded include festivals, exhibitions, concerts, creative place-making endeavors tied to community revitalization, or other innovative public presentations that advance the arts.

For questions or assistance with the application process, contact the Community Arts Coordinator at 801.236.7541.

Grant guidelines and applications are available online at heritage.utah.gov/utah-division-of-arts-museums/grants.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews