Letter to the Editor: Insurance brokers are here to help

Image by zimmytws / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — A recent article reported that Washington County School District employees will now have to choose between high deductible and traditional health insurance plans (“School district employees to pay for health insurance for the first time”, February 15).

Many Utahns face a similar choice. To make an informed decision, they should consider seeking advice from a health insurance agent or broker.

These agents and brokers have an average of ten years of experience in the industry, so they understand the nitty gritty details of plans. They’re committed to helping their clients understand them, too — in fact, three out of four brokers and agents spend “most” or “a lot” of their time explaining coverage to clients.

Submitted by JANET TRAUTWEIN, CEO, National Association of Health Underwriters

1212 New York Ave. NW, Suite 1100

Washington, DC 20005

Ed. note: Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews