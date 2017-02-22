Man allegedly admits to recording naked girls exiting shower, uploading child porn to Gmail

Stock image | St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Google personnel provided authorities with a tip that led to the arrest of a Washington City man Tuesday on felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. During the course of the investigation, the man allegedly admitted to recording naked females exiting a shower without their knowledge, leading to additional felony voyeurism charges.

On Dec. 13, 2016, Google Inc. representatives filed a CyberTipline report notifying authorities that a Google user had uploaded an image of child pornography to their email, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in support of the arrest.

“The image is explicit in nature and was identifiable as pornography involving a child,” the arresting deputy wrote in the statement.

Through the IP address provided by Google, the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Nathaniel Isaiah Tamplin, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant on Tamplin’s residence, the report stated. Tamplin was located inside the residence.

When questioned by authorities, Tamplin admitted to downloading the image contained in the CyberTipline report and then uploading the image to his Gmail account, the deputy wrote in the sworn statement.

“During the course of the interview, Nate (Tamplin) said he had also propped his phone up to record an acquaintance of his when she got out of the shower,” the deputy stated, noting that Tamplin said this was done in concealment without the person’s knowledge or consent.

Tamplin further allegedly admitted to doing this to two females he knows – identifying one of the females as under 18 years old and the other as over 18, according to the statement.

“Nate (Tamplin) started with admitting it had happened once, but eventually admitted it happened ‘a dozen’ times,” the deputy stated.

Tamplin was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Tamplin of two second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor along with two class A misdemeanor counts of voyeurism of concealed electronic equipment.

Tamplin was subsequently released from police custody on $21,950 bail pending trial. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox Feb. 27 for his initial appearance.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children launched the CyberTipline in March 1998 to further its mission of helping to prevent and diminish the sexual exploitation of children.

More than 12.7 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation have been made to the CyberTipline between 1998 and June 2016, according to the organization’s website.

The CyberTipline provides the public and electronic service providers with the ability to report instances of online enticement of children for sexual acts, extra-familial child sexual molestation, child pornography, child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the Internet.

The center reviews CyberTipline reports to ensure reports of children who may be in imminent danger get priority. After the review is completed, all information in a CyberTipline report is made available to law enforcement.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.