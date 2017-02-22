FBI agents capture ‘Barrel Chested Bandit’

Composite of bank surveillance photos showing an alleged serial bank robber dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit,” who the FBI said is responsible for at least eight holdups or attempted bank robberies in multiple states | Photos courtesy of the FBI, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An alleged serial bank robber authorities have dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit” has been arrested, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Authorities identified the alleged bank robber as 50-year-old Anthony James Lane and named him as a suspect in 11 bank robberies across Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado between Aug. 24, 2016 and Feb. 4, 2017.

Lane was arrested by FBI agents without incident Tuesday in Tucson, Arizona, according to a statement issued by the FBI.

“The FBI would especially like to thank the media and the public for the numerous tips that led to the suspect’s arrest,” FBI officials said. “If deemed applicable, reward payments will be made at the conclusion of the investigation.”

As a matter of policy, the FBI said it does not publicly release the identity of those who provide tips in investigations.

The suspect has been charged in a criminal complaint, filed in federal court.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

