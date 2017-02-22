‘Dogtown Half Marathon’ shows bite, increase in participation

Dogtown Races/Dogtown Half Marathon, Washington, Utah, Feb. 13, 2016 | Photo by Shelly Griffin, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY – The “Dogtown Half Marathon” is showing significant bite this year with a surge in popularity ahead of its seventh annual race, set for Saturday morning. Late registration is available online through Wednesday and can be done in person Friday at the expo.

“Washington City’s Dogtown Half is quickly becoming a premier racing destination in Southern Utah,” said Marcia Whitney, events/rentals coordinator for the Washington City Community Center.

“Our new faster downhill course unfolds along paved roads and trails through an area known for both its brilliant blue skies and the red rock formations,” she said.

This year’s edition of the Dogtown Half Marathon has seen a sharp increase in participants, with 800 expected for this year’s race. The number for 2016 was 550. Approximately 40 percent of this year’s participants are from outside the county and 10 percent from outside Utah.

“The Dogtown Half is a fun late-winter event that draws people off the couch and into our beautiful area as they stretch out their legs and their running season,” Director of the St. George Area Sports Commission Kevin Lewis said . “Once people are exposed to the splendor of our surroundings and inviting climate, they usually return.”

All participants are required to park near the finish line at Staheli Farm, 3400 Washington Fields Road in Washington City, and take a shuttle bus to the start line. The race is set to start at 8 a.m.

In addition to the half marathon, runners may take on the “Double Dog Dare” and turn their half marathon into a full marathon (the start time is 5 a.m.). There is also a 5K race and Kids Run.

“The finish line at Staheli Family Farm is also where the 5K and Kids Run will take place – which is great for families and spectators to hang out and cheer on the runners,” Whitney said. “Washington City invites you to stay, play and run with us.”

Late registration can be made online through Wednesday with a late fee of $10. Registration is available at the expo Friday for an additional fee of $15. There is no registration on the day of the race.

The LiveWell Health and Fitness Expo and packet pick-up will take place Friday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.

More information about the Dogtown Half Marathon can be found here.

Event details

What: Dogtown Half Marathon, “Double Dog Dare,” 5K and Kids Run.

When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m.

Where: Park at Staheli Farm, 3400 Washington Fields Road, Washington City.

Cost: Double Dog Dare, $65; Half Marathon, $45; 5K, $30; Kids Run, $15.

Registration: Late registration is available online through Wednesday, Feb. 22, with a $10 late fee. Registration will be available at the expo Friday, Feb. 24, with a $15 late fee.

Expo: The LiveWell Health and Fitness Expo and packet pick-up will take place Friday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.

