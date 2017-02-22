Jeff Jones

Mr. Jones is a founder of Durham Jones & Pinegar. His high-energy, intense representation of his clients is unsurpassed. Mr. Jones’s practice concentrates on corporate and securities matters, although he was a dynamic litigation attorney in earlier days. He regularly represents public and private companies in a broad range of matters, including: mergers and acquisitions; general corporate administrative and commercial transactions; venture capital and other types of financing transactions, including private placements of debt and equity securities; registered public offerings of securities and secondary offerings of securities; private placements to institutional investors followed by registered public resales of privately placed securities; preparation and filing of reports required under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and securities listings on national and regional stock exchanges. Mr. Jones maintains an “AV” rating with Martindale/Hubbell, which is the highest rating awarded to attorneys for professional competence and ethics.

How to Choose the Best Business Type for You and Your Company

February 22, 2017

