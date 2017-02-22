Prosecution’s case in John Swallow trial winding down

John Swallow, (right) watches as his attorney, Scott Williams (left, foreground), addresses the court as the second week of Swallow's public corruption trial begins, Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 13, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah court pool, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The prosecution’s case in the corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow is winding down.

Prosecutors on Wednesday called a couple who hosted a fundraiser for Swallow that raised eyebrows with the cost of the event. But Tim and Jennifer Bell insisted they did nothing to influence Swallow.

“The government’s theory is that you and your wife attempted to bribe John Swallow, are you aware of that?” Swallow’s defense lawyer, Cara Tangaro, asked Tim Bell on cross examination.

“That’s the feeling I’m getting,” he replied.

“And I’m assuming there’s absolutely no truth to that, is that correct?”

“None. Whatsoever,” he emphatically replied.

