Clarence Petersen

February 22, 2017

January 19, 1919 — February 17, 2017

Clarence “Click” Emil Petersen, age 98, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2017, in Ivins, Utah. He was born on Jan. 19, 1919 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mads Emil and Gladys Croxford Petersen. He married Donna Howick on July 2, 1940, in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Click loved his family, hunting, fishing and golfing. He left a legacy to his children of integrity and hard work. He served in the US Army during WWII. Click and his brother, Don, owned and operated Western Auto Wrecking. After 38 years, he retired and sold the business to his son, Gary, so he could visit his Bayhorse Ranch in Challis, Idaho and golf in St. George, Utah. Click eventually moved to Mesquite, Nevada before moving into the Ivins Veterans Home, where he passed away.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Petersen, Mesquite, Nevada; children, Gary Lynn (Linda Flowers) Petersen, Ivins, Utah; daughter, Linda Lee Erickson, Mesquite, Nevada; 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank (Janice) Petersen, Salt Lake City, Utah. 

The family would like to thank the staff of the Ivins Veterans Home for their care and tender ministering to Click.

Funeral services

  • Graveside services will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Ivins City Cemetery, Ivins, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign his guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

