MISSING: 16-year-old Briana Bernal

ST. GEORGE — LaVerkin Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and presumed runaway juvenile.

Briana Cecilia Bernal, 16, was last seen Tuesday morning by her mother. Bernal reportedly left school and was taken to a residence near Costco in Washington City that same day. Bernal was later picked up by unknown individuals and her whereabouts are unknown at this time, LaVerkin Police Chief Benjamin Lee said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

Briana Cecilia Bernal is described as follows:

Height – 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight – 170 pounds

Age – 16

Skin color – medium brown skin

Eyes – Brown

Last seen wearing black pants and a blue jacket

Bernal’s mother reported to police that the girl left after an argument that morning. In a note she left with the family, the girl said she wanted to live with her father in California. Bernal also shut down her Facebook account.

Bernal’s mother reported her daughter missing at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police contacted Bernal’s father in California who told officers he hadn’t heard from his daughter in several days and was very concerned that her whereabouts are unknown.

Police believe Bernal may be seeking a way to get to California to live with her father.

If you have seen Bernal or have any information on her disappearance, call Washington County Dispatch at 435-634-5730 and reference Incident No. 17L000220.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

