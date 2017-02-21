Innovation, creativity focus of Regional Research Symposium

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University Undergraduate Research Office is set to host its first Regional Research Symposium to showcase cutting-edge research, innovation and creative projects.

Dixie State students, faculty and staff as well as all members of the community are invited to submit abstracts and participate in this event. Abstracts must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 5.

The symposium will take place from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on April 7 in the Dolores Dore Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State campus. Symposium presentations will be delivered in a variety of formats including talks, posters, performances and displays.

“The new Regional Research Symposium is a great way to strengthen connections across the community and with the DSU campus with the goal to enhance collaborative efforts that spark innovation and creativity,” Rico Del Sesto, director of Dixie State’s Undergraduate Research Office, said.

“We know there is exciting research in the Washington County community spearheading new technologies, theories and artistic productions; this event will be an ideal venue for our community to convene and celebrate those efforts and accomplishments,” he added.

In addition to presentations, the symposium will include a Research Job Fair featuring graduate schools and local businesses. The job fair is an ideal venue for businesses to locate and recruit potential employees who are familiar with the research and creative processes.

Those who attend the symposium can gather information on postgraduate programs and discuss career opportunities.

Anyone interested in registering a business for the Research Job Fair should contact Ali Threet at 435-879-4469 or threet@dixie.edu.

Those wishing to present their work at the symposium can go to bit.ly/DSUSymposium to submit abstracts for consideration.

Event details

What: Dixie State University’s Regional Research Symposium.

When: April 7 at 1:30 p.m. If you wish your idea to be considered, abstracts must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 5.

Where: Dolores Dore Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State University campus, 255 S. 700 East, St. George.

More details: email Rico Del Sesto or click here.

