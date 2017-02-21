MISSING: Brian Hepworth

Written by Mori Kessler
February 21, 2017
Brian Hepworth has been missing since Feb. 7, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News
ST. GEORGE – Police are asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing and possibly runaway juvenile.

Brian Hepworth, 17, was last seen Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. He took personal items with him, according to a missing person poster from St. George Police, and is suspected to have been headed for Cedar City or LaVerkin.

He may also have headed to Ivins, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said, adding that family members are concerned for Hepworth’s welfare.

Brian Hepworth is described as follows:

  • Height: 5 foot 11 inches
  • Age: 17
  • Skin color: White
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown

If you have seen Hepworth or have any information on his disappearance, call St. George Dispatch at 435-627-4300.

