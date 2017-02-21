MISSING: Brian Hepworth

Brian Hepworth has been missing since Feb. 7, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Police are asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing and possibly runaway juvenile.

Brian Hepworth, 17, was last seen Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. He took personal items with him, according to a missing person poster from St. George Police, and is suspected to have been headed for Cedar City or LaVerkin.

He may also have headed to Ivins, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said, adding that family members are concerned for Hepworth’s welfare.

Brian Hepworth is described as follows:

Height: 5 foot 11 inches

Age: 17

Skin color: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

If you have seen Hepworth or have any information on his disappearance, call St. George Dispatch at 435-627-4300.

