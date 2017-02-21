Alleged truck dispute leads to aggravated assault charges

Washington City Police patrol car, stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Washington City man was arrested Saturday night for aggravated assault, among other charges, following an alleged dispute over a truck.

Peter Paget, 55, called 911 reporting that a person had a gun to his head at a Washington City residence and that the person was trying to kill him, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington City Police Department in support of the arrest.

When police arrived on scene, they saw four individuals, including Paget, outside the residence.

Officers ordered the four individuals to the ground at gunpoint, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement. While three of the individuals complied, Paget reportedly remained standing and arguing with police officers.

“He began walking toward officers as we approached refusing to go to the ground,” the officer stated. “Officers had to force Peter (Paget) to the ground with a leg sweep in order to gain control of him.”

Upon questioning each individual separately, police learned that the incident had allegedly begun with a disagreement over the use of Paget’s truck, the report stated.

The three other individuals reportedly told police Paget had threatened them with a box cutter before threatening to get a gun from his home and shoot them, according to the probable cause statement.

“Peter’s call to dispatch was not found to be true as he reported,” the officer wrote in the statement. “Peter also appeared to be the aggressor in the situation.”

When police asked about the strong odor of alcohol, Paget allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol, but said he was not causing any problems, the report stated.

Paget was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Paget of third-degree felony aggravated assault, along with two class B misdemeanor counts of interfering with an arresting officer and intoxication.

According to Utah Court documents, Paget had been arrested weeks earlier for a Jan. 23 incident in which he was charged with two counts of falsely reporting an emergency, making a threat of violence, providing false information to police, two counts of giving false personal identity to police and disorderly conduct.

