June 27, 1940 — February 4, 2017

Heaven just got a little brighter. Our beloved Kenneth Lyle Sommerfeld peacefully finished his earthly journey on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, while in the arms of his sweetheart, Beverly Sommerfeld.

Kenneth Sommerfeld was born on June 27, 1940, in Vernal, Colorado, to Ernest and Leila Sommerfeld. He graduated from Yuma County High School on May 27, 1958. Ken served in the United States Navy as an airplane mechanic from Dec. 16, 1959, until June 9, 1964. Ken met the love of his life, Beverly Miller. They married, combining two families to make a family of eight children on July 27, 1973. Ken became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 26, 1974. Ken and Bev were sealed in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple Nov. 25, 1975. They lived in several places including Littleton, Colorad;, Seattle, Washington; Millcreek, Utah; St. George, Utah; and most recently Cedar City, Utah.

He owned several businesses throughout his life: Century Lighting, The Scroll Bookstore, Salt Lake Lamp & Supply and Red Rock Marketing. Ken and Bev faithfully served two LDS senior missions: at the LDS Bishop’s Storehouse in St. George from July 2010 until July 2011 and at Temple Square, Family History Center, March 2014 through Feb. 2015. He loved sharing the truths received in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He spent quality time with the children in is life (including great-grandchildren) until the very end. He took the time listening to them, sharing a joke, words of wisdom and counseling when needed. Growing up as a farm boy in Colorado he had many lessons to teach. He had an enormous capacity to love all. He showed the value of a good day’s work by example, working full time to provide for his sweetheart until the end of his days. His Motto: “It is better to be kind than to be right.” Thank you for giving us this beautiful legacy. We will all strive to live as you have taught us.

Ken is survived by his wife, Beverly Sommerfeld (lives in Cedar City); brothers, Darrell and Keith Sommerfeld; children: Kelly Corson, Konie(Kenny)Baldwin, Gary(Polly)Sommerfeld, Kirk(Judy)Sommerfeld, Kirby(Stacey)Sommerfeld, Jon Sommerfeld, Kris Sommerfeld and Joy Allaire; 25 grandchildren & 17 great-grandchildren.

