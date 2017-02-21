Health Care: New Options for Small Business Employers

Shawn T. Gubler, CPA

Kinexus CPAs & Advisors

Shawn earned a Masters of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Southern Utah University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Society of CPAs and Utah Association of CPAs. Having founded the firm in 1999, Shawn is now the Managing Partner at Kinexus CPAs & Advisors. He specializes in individual and business taxation, tax planning, business startups, and payroll.