Health Care: New Options for Small Business Employers
Additional Videos
How To Protect Yourself Against Tax-Related Identity Theft
Jan 23rd, 2017
0
What Should My Year-End Tax Strategy Be?
Dec 14th, 2016
0
Shawn earned a Masters of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Southern Utah University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Society of CPAs and Utah Association of CPAs. Having founded the firm in 1999, Shawn is now the Managing Partner at Kinexus CPAs & Advisors. He specializes in individual and business taxation, tax planning, business startups, and payroll.
kinexuscpa.com
435.674.1314
216 W St. George Blvd, Ste 100
Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!