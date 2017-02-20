Region 9 Hoops Show: Highlights, awards from 3A first round

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 Hoops Show is back, with highlights and awards from Region 9 games over the past week.

We take a closer look at the first-round victories by Desert Hills and Dixie, including a crazy ending in that Dixie-Logan contest, plus we’ll break down the stats for the heartbreaking losses by Pine View and Hurricane.

Our show, brought to you by Revere Health, awards the player of the week, the picture of the week and we figure who’s “da man” on each team. Remember, anytime a Region 9 team scores more than 55 points, you can get a free dessert after the game at 25 Main Restaurant — brought to you by Holbrook Asphalt. It’s the Holbrook Asphalt Big Score Dessert.

Click play above to watch the Region 9 Hoops Show!

Here’s last week’s results:

3A First Round Scores

UPPER BRACKET

Desert Hills 49, Bear River 41

Stansbury 44, North Sanpete 43

Ridgeline 72, Hurricane 59

Carbon 54, Tooele 46

LOWER BRACKET

Dixie 55, Logan 53

Canyon View 71, Union 47

Richfield 53, Grantsville 41

Juan Diego 47, Pine View 42

3A Quarterfinal matchups (@ Utah State University)

Upper bracket

Desert Hills vs. Stansbury, 9:30 a.m.

Ridgeline vs. Carbon, 11:10 a.m.

Lower bracket

Dixie vs. Canyon View, 12:50 a.m.

Richfield vs. Juan Diego, 2:30 p.m.

