Poet laureate headlines 3 days of poetry, creative writing events

Three days of poetry and prose events are scheduled in March with Colorado’s Western Slope Poet Laureate Rosemerry Wahtola-Trommer, Springdale, Utah, Feb. 19, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Rosemerry Wahtola-Trommer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie Poets and Redrock Writers are working together to offer three days of poetry and prose inspiration and instruction for writers of all ages starting March 2.

The event will include a discussion, poetry reading, writing workshop and creative writing seminar, all featuring Colorado’s Western Slope Poet Laureate Rosemerry Wahtola-Trommer, among other presenters.

According to a press release from the Zion Canyon Arts and Humanities Council, Wahtola-Trommer’s poetry has appeared in O Magazine, TEDx, in back alleys and on “A Prairie Home Companion.” Her most recent collection is “Even Now.” Clients include Think 360, Craig Hospital, Hospice and Camp Coca Cola. She served as San Miguel County’s first poet laureate, directed the Telluride Writers Guild for ten years and co-hosts the Talking Gourds Poetry club.

She has won the Fischer Prize, the Dwell Press Solstice Prize and the Writer’s Studio Literary Contest. She won the Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge two times and was a finalist for the Colorado Book Award. Additionally, Wahtola-Trommer has been nominated three times for a Pushcart Prize and once for a Sundress Best of the Net Prize. She also curates Heads of Poets, an interactive poetry map of Western Colorado. Writing a poem a day since 1996 is both her anchor and kite, and her favorite one-word mantra is “Adjust.”

On March 2, the events kick off at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale with “Inner Donkeys and Houses on Fire,” a free literary discussion and poetry performance by Wahtola-Trommer and sponsored by the Zion Canyon Arts and Humanities Council. In addition to the poetry reading, Wahtola-Trommer will talk about the writing life, failure, inspiration, vulnerability, uncertainty, metaphor. and the art of showing up.

On March 3, the writing workshop “Poetry in the Park” will welcome poets of all ages from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Zion National Park Lodge. Attendees will receive a pass to Zion National Park with registration and will enjoy a guided nature walk, as well as the “Metaphors Everywhere” workshop led by Wahtola-Trommer.

Now in its eighth year, Poetry in the Park is the result of a collaboration between the Utah State Poetry Society, Zion Natural History Association and the Zion Canyon Field Institute. Registration is $50. For a full schedule of the day’s events and to register, click here.

Finally, the 21st annual “Redrock Creative Writing Seminar” will take place on March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Opera House Annex at 212 N. Main St. in St. George. In addition to Wahtola-Trommer, other faculty members for the seminar are poet Joel Long and novelist Tanya Parker Mills.

Registration for the seminar is as follows:

$65 for adult attendees.

$55 for Utah State Poetry Society members.

$20 for full-time college students and teachers.

Free for high school students

For more information on the seminar or to register, click here.

In January, the Zion Canyon Arts and Humanities Council announced they were provided four scholarships to college students from Dixie State University and Southern Utah University chosen by their professors to participate in “Poetry in the Park.” The scholarship will cover lodging and registration for the event. The Zion Canyon Natural History Association and the Zion Park Motel contributed to a portion of the scholarships.

