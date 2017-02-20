Utah officials move inmates after allegations of misconduct by jail employees

Stock image | St. George News

UTAH — State inmates housed in a northern Utah county jail were relocated to the Utah State Prison Friday as the result of an ongoing investigation into reports of inappropriate behavior involving jail employees.

According to a statement issued by the Utah Department of Corrections, the relocation of 80 inmates from the Daggett County Jail to the Utah State Prison in Draper was conducted in the best interests of staff and inmates so a thorough investigation can be conducted.

“Upon learning of the claims of inappropriate behavior involving Daggett County employees, the UDC took immediate action to ensure the environment was safe for the state inmates who were housed at the jail,” the department said in the statement.

Prior to Friday’s transfer, Department of Corrections officials inspected the county jail on Feb. 3 and directed the immediate transfer of three inmates out of the jail “for their safety,” officials said.

The Utah Department of Corrections contracts with 21 county jails across Utah to house about 1,600 inmates. Officials said a recent decline in inmate population has freed up space at Utah State Prison and Central Utah Correctional Facility to accommodate the inmates who were transferred from the jail.

“Through close monitoring of our jail contracts, we have confidence these allegations are isolated to one county,” UDC Executive Director Rollin Cook said. “We will continue to work with the sheriff toward a resolution and appreciate his cooperation from the beginning of this issue.”

The investigation into the alleged inappropriate occurrences at the jail is being aided by the FBI, Utah Attorney General’s Office and Police Officer Standards and Training.

While the specifics of the misconduct were not immediately made available, officials said two employees with the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative leave as a result of the investigation.

A final decision on the future placement of inmates in Daggett County will be made once the situation is resolved, according to the Department of Corrections statement.

Anyone who has questions about family members who were housed at the jail may contact the Public Information Officer at 801-545-5536.

