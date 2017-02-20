Mesquite gallery names March artist of the month

Dianna Schwierzke has been named the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery's artist of the month for March by the Virgin Valley Artists Association, Mesquite, Nevada, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Virgin Valley Artists Association, St. George News

MESQUITE – The Virgin Valley Artists Association has announced Dianna Schwierzke as the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery’s artist of the month for March.

Schwierzke dabbled in art as a child because her grandmother was an artist and art teacher.

“She would sit on the front porch and paint and I would sit next to her,” Schwierzke said in a statement.

“Then she would explain to me what she was doing and how to do it. It was something that I was born into.”

Schwierzke grew up in Sacramento, California, and attended American River College. She worked as a travel agency manager in Sacramento before moving to Somerset, California, and working in the wine industry.

Although Schwierzke had painted all of her life, she had never sold anything until the owner of a winery suggested she hang some of her paintings in their tasting room.

It was then that people started buying her artwork. Schwierzke started out painting in oils and then went on to watercolor. Watercolor is her first love, but she also works with mixed media and creates pottery, jewelry and mosaic tiles.

Schwierzke has been married for over 50 years; she and her husband retired and moved to Mesquite in 2012. Schwierzke joined the Virgin Valley Artists Association that same year and said she was impressed with the gallery and the quality of work displayed there.

Schwierzke’s work can be viewed at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Boulevard, through the end of March.

