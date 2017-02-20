News short: Car rolls after hitting snow bank in Cedar Canyon

Stock photo | St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A driver escaped injury after driving off the road and rolling his car in Cedar Canyon Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the incident on state Route 14 at mile marker 15 at approximately 3:37 p.m.

“The driver was reaching around in the car for something and he just ran off the side of the road and then hit a snow bank, and it tipped him over,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Bauer said.

No injuries were reported. The roads were clear at the time of the rollover, Bauer said, and no other vehicles were involved.

The car was inoperable and had to be towed from the scene. A citation was pending at the time this report was taken.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

