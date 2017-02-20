News short: Car rolls after hitting snow bank in Cedar Canyon

Written by Joseph Witham
February 20, 2017
Stock photo | St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A driver escaped injury after driving off the road and rolling his car in Cedar Canyon Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the incident on state Route 14 at mile marker 15 at approximately 3:37 p.m.

The driver was reaching around in the car for something and he just ran off the side of the road and then hit a snow bank, and it tipped him over,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Bauer said.

No injuries were reported. The roads were clear at the time of the rollover, Bauer said, and no other vehicles were involved.

The car was inoperable and had to be towed from the scene. A citation was pending at the time this report was taken.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply